Singer-songwriter and actress Coco Jones is stepping into a new chapter both personally and professionally after marrying NBA star Donovan Mitchell, with fans celebrating the wedding while also searching for more about the Grammy-winning singer.

Interest in Jones has surged following the couple's elegant ceremony in Connecticut, where family, friends and several sporting stars gathered to witness one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the summer.

Mitchell and Jones Celebrate Wedding in Connecticut

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones tied the knot during a ceremony held in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Saturday, officially becoming husband and wife after keeping much of their relationship out of the spotlight.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard and the Grammy Award-winning singer shared their first dance as a married couple to Musiq Soulchild's 2000 hit 'Love.' Footage from the reception, posted on Instagram by sports agent Troy Payne, quickly circulated online as fans celebrated the couple's milestone.

The guest list featured several well-known names from across the sporting and entertainment worlds. Mitchell's Cavaliers teammates attended the ceremony alongside NBA players Bam Adebayo, Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Jaylen Brown. NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara were also among those present.

One clip that gained particular attention on social media showed Brunson dancing at the reception, with Brown capturing the moment on video as wedding celebrations continued.

The Couple's Relationship Timeline

Before becoming Donovan Mitchell's wife, Coco Jones largely kept her romance with the NBA star out of the public eye.

Rumours surrounding their relationship first emerged in September 2024 after the pair were spotted holding hands while attending an Usher concert in Las Vegas. Although speculation grew online, neither Mitchell nor Jones publicly shared many details about their relationship during its early stages.

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The couple later confirmed their commitment by announcing their engagement in July 2025, delighting fans who had followed their romance from afar.

Their wedding marks the latest chapter in a relationship that developed largely outside the public eye, contrasting with many high-profile celebrity romances that unfold on social media.

Who Is Donovan Mitchell's Wife?

While searches for Donovan Mitchell's wife have increased following the wedding, Coco Jones has already established herself as one of the entertainment industry's rising stars.

The singer and actress won a Grammy Award before marrying Mitchell and has continued building a successful music career. Her latest album, 'Why Not More?', received a nomination for Best R&B Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, further cementing her reputation as one of the genre's leading voices.

Jones has also built a loyal following through her acting work and musical releases, making her one of the most recognisable young performers in entertainment. The increased interest in '10 Photos of Coco Jones' reflects not only curiosity about her wedding appearance but also growing attention on her evolving career and signature fashion style.

Donovan Mitchell Enters Married Life

Mitchell reaches this new personal milestone following another impressive year on the basketball court.

The Cavaliers star earned All-NBA Second Team honours after leading Cleveland to a 52–30 regular season record. He also helped guide the franchise to the Eastern Conference Finals before their playoff run ended against the New York Knicks.

With Mitchell continuing to establish himself among the NBA's elite and Jones enjoying sustained success in music, the newlyweds begin married life while remaining at the top of their respective professions.

Their wedding has generated widespread interest, bringing together fans of basketball, music and celebrity culture eager to follow the next chapter for Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones.