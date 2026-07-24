Kendall Jenner is reportedly telling friends in Los Angeles this summer that she is 'in love' with Australian actor Jacob Elordi and believes he might be 'the one,' according to a new report that suggests the model's latest romance has taken a serious turn.

Speculation around Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi has been building for months. The pair were first linked in April, when a source said they had been 'hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.' Since then, they have been spotted travelling together to Japan and to Elordi's native Australia, where they recently celebrated his 29th birthday, quietly fuelling talk that this is more than a casual fling.

Kendall Jenner's 'In Love' Moment With Jacob Elordi

The new update on Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi comes from a source close to the couple. That insider claimed the 28-year-old reality star and model has been opening up in private about how deeply she has fallen for the Saltburn actor.

'Kendall has been telling her closest friends that she's in love with Jacob,' the insider said. 'She feels like Jacob is everything she's been looking for, and the past few months have felt like something out of a movie. She's happier than she's been in a long time. He brings out a side of her that even surprises her.'

It can be recalled that an earlier source had already described the pair as a good match, saying that although the relationship is relatively new, it 'hasn't been too long, but they seem like they've been together for a long time.' That person added: 'Their energies match.'

Taken together, the emerging narrative is of a relationship moving quickly, and very much on Kendall Jenner's terms. Friends, according to the latest insider, are hearing a tone they have not heard from her in a while.

Why 'Everything Feels Different' With Jacob Elordi

According to the source, Kendall Jenner is particularly struck by how Jacob Elordi behaves day to day, not just the headline-grabbing stuff like international trips. 'With him, everything feels different,' the insider said. 'He's thoughtful in all the little ways. He's always carrying her bag, opening doors, and making sure she feels taken care of.'

In other words, the romance, as it has been described so far, is less about grand gestures and more about the low-key, practical acts of care that tend to matter behind closed doors. For someone whose past relationships, from NBA players to musicians, have often been played out in front of cameras and paparazzi lenses, that shift in tone is telling.

Earlier this month, the source said Kendall Jenner is 'very into' Elordi and 'loves that he's laid-back, and she thinks he is fun to be around.' That tracks with the image Elordi has cultivated off the back of projects like Euphoria and Saltburn, where his on-screen intensity is often contrasted with a more understated, almost shy real-life persona.

None of this is official in the sense of Instagram posts or red carpet declarations. Both Jenner and Elordi have stayed publicly silent about their relationship so far, sticking with their usual strategy of letting the internet do the guessing while they stay one step back.

Family Reaction and What It Signals

In case you missed it, one of the more intriguing details in the report is that Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is said to be strongly in favour of the match. 'Kylie is thrilled to see Kendall like this, and she's really hoping it lasts,' the insider said.

For a family whose relationships are almost a group project, that matters. The Kardashian–Jenner circle is tight, intense and, at times, pretty unforgiving. A new partner is never just dating one person, they are stepping into a billion-dollar machine with cameras, contracts and opinions arriving on all sides. Support from Kylie, who has publicly navigated her own complex relationships, could signal that Elordi has at least cleared the first hurdle inside the house.

There is also the question of timing. Kendall Jenner has been relatively private about her love life over the past year, following an on-off relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. Jacob Elordi, for his part, has previously been linked to co-stars and fellow actors, but has largely dodged turning those romances into full-time content. On paper, both seem to be approaching this with a more guarded, grown-up attitude.

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Whether that lasts once the couple face awards season red carpets or a new series of The Kardashians is another matter. So far, their joint public footprint consists mainly of grainy travel photos and scattered sightings, not a coordinated roll-out.

For now, the strongest picture of what is going on comes from those unnamed friends and insiders, sketching out an essentially old-fashioned love story: an A-list model telling her closest circle she is in love, an actor boyfriend quietly carrying her bag through airports, and a little sister hoping, like everybody else, that this one might actually stick. Not exactly the wildest Hollywood plotline, but perhaps that is precisely the point.