NBA star Anthony Edwards has unexpectedly found his personal life making headlines after Minnesota public records revealed that the basketball star is now a married man.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard sparked speculation when fans spotted him wearing a black wedding band during Fanatics Fest, but it was not until an official marriage record surfaced that the rumours were confirmed.

The documents identify Shannon Jackson as Edwards' wife, putting the spotlight on the woman who has shared a long-term relationship with one of basketball's biggest stars.

Public Records Confirm Anthony Edwards' Marriage

The revelation emerged after public records from the Minnesota Official Marriage System showed a marriage certificate for Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson.

The records state that the couple were married on 16 July.

While neither Edwards nor Jackson publicly announced their wedding, the official records confirmed what many fans had begun to suspect after Edwards was recently seen wearing a wedding ring.

The discovery quickly spread across social media, with basketball fans reacting to the news that the 24-year-old NBA standout had quietly tied the knot without any public announcement or ceremony details being shared.

The marriage has drawn significant attention because Edwards has largely kept his personal life out of the public eye despite his growing status as one of the NBA's brightest young stars.

Who Is Shannon Jackson?

Shannon Jackson has been in a relationship with Anthony Edwards for several years and has largely maintained a private profile throughout his rise in professional basketball.

Before becoming known as Shannon Jackson, she was previously known as Jeanine Robel.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2020, although they have generally avoided sharing extensive details about their personal lives.

Edwards and Jackson are also parents to their two-year-old daughter, Aislynn.

While Edwards frequently attracts headlines for his performances on the court, Jackson has chosen to stay away from the spotlight, making the newly revealed marriage a subject of increased public interest.

The confirmation of their marriage has prompted many fans to learn more about Jackson, whose relationship with the Timberwolves star has remained relatively low-profile compared with many other high-profile sports couples.

Wedding Ring at Fanatics Fest Sparked Fan Speculation

Interest in Edwards' relationship status first intensified during his appearance at Fanatics Fest last week.

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Attendees and online fans noticed the All-Star guard wearing a black band on his ring finger, leading to widespread speculation that he may have recently married.

At the time, there was no official confirmation, leaving many to wonder whether the ring carried any special significance.

Those questions were answered after the Minnesota marriage records became public, confirming that the ring was indeed a wedding band.

The sequence of events has made the marriage one of the more talked-about NBA off-season stories, with fans revisiting images and videos from the event after learning about the official records.

Anthony Edwards Remains Focused on the NBA

While the marriage has become a major talking point, Edwards continues to be recognised primarily for his performances with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the 2025–26 NBA regular season, he averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, further establishing himself as one of the league's premier young players.

The marriage news arrives during the NBA off-season, a period when fans closely follow both player movement and personal milestones.

For Edwards, the latest headlines have shifted briefly from basketball achievements to a significant development in his private life, one that remained out of public view until official Minnesota public records brought it to light.