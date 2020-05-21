Phillipa Coan is pregnant with her first child with Jude Law as evidenced by the big belly bump she sported while out shopping in London on Sunday.

The couple looked loved up and ready to expand their family while out and about in North London shopping for groceries. Photos shared by Daily Mail showed Coan, a behavioural psychologist, looking heavily pregnant in tight black loungewear. Her baby bump peeked out from under her shirt.

Law also dressed casually for the outing, and he walked close to his wife as he carried a shopping bag. Both looked happy as they were photographed with smiles on their faces.

A source said that Law and Coan are "blissfully happy together and delighted to add to their family." They are excited for the baby's arrival just like everyone else.

This would be the sixth child for the 47-year-old "The New Pope" star. He has several children from previous relationships, including three from his first wife, Sadie Frost. He is already a father to Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17, his children with Frost. He also has a daughter, Sophia, 10, with model Samantha Burke, and another daughter Ada, five, with singer Catherine Harding.

However, adding to the brood is not a problem for the actor. He expressed his interest to expand his family in the months before Coan stepped out with her pregnant belly.

"I love it, so absolutely why not? I'm very lucky to be involved with someone I'm madly in love with...The idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I'm fortunate to be with someone where I'm having more fun than I've ever had in my life," he said of having children with the 32-year-old Coan.

"We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence and that involves my kids who are young adults... and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun," Law added.

Coan's pregnancy comes just over a year after she and Law married in May 2019 about four years after they were first romantically linked. They had a low-key wedding at Old Marylebone Town Hall three months after the actor announced their engagement.