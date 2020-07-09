Julianne Hough is probably dealing with a whole lot of emotions after her recent split with husband Brooks Laich and she is sharing some tips with people who might be feeling the same. Two-time champion of "Dancing With the Stars" has posted a series of quotes about "feeling depressed" and "stuck."

According to People, Julianne Hough appears to be "taking some time to reflect" on her life amid her separation from her husband.

On Monday, the American singer and dancer shared a series of quotes that talked about a range of emotions and how to overcome them with selfless acts.

"When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you. Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver," Hough wrote on her Instagram. Since the quote was shared through Instagram stories, it expired after 24 hours of being online. Hence, it is not available to view.

Meanwhile, the publication reports that the 32-year-old actress and winner of 2015's Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography also talked about change, moving on, and self-love through her posts.

"Change is hard at first, messy in the middle and gorgeous at the end," reads the second quote on her social media account. "Take note of how you speak to yourself. There's a difference between taking responsibility for your life and perpetually punishing yourself," read another one.

While it remains unclear if the quotes and posts are related to her ongoing divorce from her husband of three years, they were published just days after they officially announced their separation. In May, Hough and Laich announced that they were ending their three year marriage in a joint statement clarifying that the decision was taken "lovingly and carefully."

"We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place," they said in their statement as per People.

In another post, she shared a meme featuring actor Leslie Jordan and with a tagline "me after having an emotional breakdown." She captioned it "This!! Yup"

The former NHL player and "America's Got Talent" judge got married in 2017 after dating for nearly three years. And they decided to part ways after quarantining separately during the time of coronavirus lockdown and months of rumours about their split. However, they have reportedly decided to "remain close" even after the breakup.