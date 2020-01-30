Julianne Hough has posted a cryptic message on social media, amid rumours of troubles in her marriage with ice hockey star Brooks Laich.

The 31-year-old took to her Instagram story to share a quote about love from psychology writer Heidi Priebe. The quote spoke about growing apart from the people you love, which added to the speculations that the couple is living separately.

"To love someone long-term is to attend a thousand funerals of the people they used to be. The people they're too exhausted to be any longer. The people they don't recognise inside themselves anymore. The people they grew out of, the people they never ended up growing into," Julianne Hough wrote in her Instagram story.

"We so badly want the people we love to get their spark back when it burns out; to become speedily found when they are lost. But it is not our job to hold anyone accountable to the people they used to be," the post further read.

The actress who has stopped wearing her wedding ring following marital struggles, further wrote: "It is our job to travel with them between each version and to honour what emerges along the way. Sometimes it will be an even more luminescent flame. Sometimes it will be a flicker that disappears and temporarily floods the room with a perfect and necessary darkness."

The "Footloose" actress's cryptic post came after she posted a video of her slipping into a bathtub covered in rose petals on her Instagram story, which gave fans a hope that she and Brooks Laich are rekindling their romance, reports Mail Online.

The NHL player had himself shared a cryptic message on social media last week, that spoke about him "re-assessing many things" in his life. "I'm redefining my priorities, and putting happiness at the forefront,' he wrote. 'I'm making changes to my daily routine, and prioritizing the things that bring me the most joy. Everything else lines up behind those," the post read.

However, despite the differences, the couple continues to be close to each other. Earlier in January, the "AGT" alum was spotted picking up her husband at the Hollywood Burbank airport, who was still wearing his wedding ring. Brooks and Julianne lovingly smiled at each other and shared a warm long embrace at the airport.