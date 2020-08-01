Julianne Moore has regrets about playing a lesbian character in "Kids Are All Right," 10 years after the release of the flick. The film also starred Anette Bening and Mark Ruffalo.

On the 10th anniversary of the flick, Julianne Moore told in an interview with Variety that she fully comprehends why the film sparked outcry. The film received a lot of backlash for two straight actresses Moore and Bening portraying lesbian characters.

"I can see why people took issue with a lesbian character having an affair with her sperm donor," Moore said in the interview. "On the other hand, I think that Jules' character was someone described as being very fluid, sexually and personally. She was floating, in the sense of her entire identity — as a woman, as a person, in her career," the 59-year-old added.

The movie is about Jules and Nic, a same sex couple whose children were conceived through artificial insemination. However, things become complicated when their kids' sperm donor Ruffalo enters the picture. Moore's character Jules, in fact, also has an extramarital affair with Ruffalo's character.

"I've thought about that a lot. Here we were, in this movie about a queer family, and all of the principal actors were straight. I look back and go, 'Ouch. Wow,'" Moore said.

The actress is unsure whether heterosexual identifying actresses would have been cast in the leads today, but she's still "grateful" for the experiences she's had throughout her career. She argued that "real representation" should be given to people.

"Kids Are Alright" received four Academy Award nominations: Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. The film was inspired by writer-director Lisa Cholodenko's real-life experience of starting a family with her partner, Wendy Melvoin.

In a 2010 essay for Harper's Bazaar, the filmmaker explained what she intended to convey with the film. "From the inception, I wanted The Kids Are All Right to be a mainstream movie about a gay family that was irreverent, funny, heartbreaking, and true. I had no political agenda," she wrote in July.