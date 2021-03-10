Liverpool FC is well and truly facing a crisis but manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not in danger of leaving the club at the end of the season. Furthermore, he says that he won't be "available" to take over from Joachim Low, who is leaving his post as manager of the German national tea,

Klopp insists that the job at the head of the team that represents his native Germany is meant for someone else. The German Football Association recently confirmed that the post will be available this summer, after Low leads the team through the rescheduled European Championships.

Read more Liverpool botches title defence again in humiliating fifth straight loss at Anfield

Liverpool appear to be failing miserably in their title defence in the Premier League this season. They have now fallen way back to eighth in the table, and Klopp has admitted that they are no longer in contention for the title. They now only have 43 points against the 65 points being held by leaders Manchester City.

Klopp has been at the helm at Anfield since 2015, and has led the club to the UEFA Champions League title in 2019. They also won their first Premier League title in 30 years last season, but a sudden dip in form has led to their current dilemma.

Fans are increasingly frustrated, after the club suffered six consecutive home defeats. Despite this, Klopp believes that his job is not in danger. "I will not be available as a potential coach for Germany. I have three years left at Liverpool don't I?," he said, as quoted by the BBC.

Meanwhile, speculations about Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard taking over from Klopp have also floated to the surface. After a stellar playing career, Gerrard has established himself as a successful manager after leading the Rangers to a Scottish Premiership title.

However, Gerrard himself believes that the fans still have faith in Klopp. He says that while it will be a dream come true to manage Liverpool, he thinks that Klopp should stay for many more years.

Liverpool will be playing the return leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against RB Leipzig on Wednesday (kick-off 20:00 GMT). They have a 2-0 advantage going into the second leg.