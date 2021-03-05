Premier League title holders Liverpool FC have once again botched their attempt at a title defence this season. What a difference a year makes indeed. After bulldozing their way through the field last year, they are currently languishing all the way down in 7th place in the league table.

Chelsea FC dealt Jurgen Klopp's men their fifth consecutive defeat in Anfield last night in a match that ended 0-1.

It was Mason Mount who scored the winner for the Blues three minutes before half-time, and it was enough to seal the victory. Chelsea was completely dominant in the first half, with Timo Werner also finding the back of the net only to later be ruled offside.

Liverpool was unable to find an answer in the second half which ended with no more additional goals. Star striker Mohammed Salah was not his usual self, visibly showing frustration as he was subbed off at the hour. Liverpool tried to appeal for a handball after Roberto Firminho's shot grazed N'Golo Kante's hand, but the referee waved it off.

While Liverpool is stringing together humiliating home defeats, Chelsea is experiencing a renaissance under new coach Thomas Tuchel. Since taking over from Frank Lampard earlier this year, he has led the club to 10 straight unbeaten games.

The latest victory has put Chelsea back into fourth place and into the Champions League spots, an area that the former Paris Saint-Germain manager is very familiar with.

It's a very different scenario for Liverpool, who have not won at home since losing to Burnley back in January. Not only will they fail to defend the title, they are also at risk of not even making it to the European competitions. It's a far cry from their title-winning run that allowed them to clinch the title with an 18-point lead.