Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly received a new injury headache after left-back Andy Robertson was forced out of Scotland's clash with Spain with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Robertson, captain of the Scottish national team, was substituted in the 44th minute in his side's 2-0 defeat to Spain in their European Championship qualifiers clash at Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville. Álvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet were the goal-scorers for the home side on Thursday.

The Liverpool defender picked up a shoulder injury following a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon and was unable to continue. Robertson walked off with his arm in a makeshift sling and was replaced by Nathan Patterson.

International Break Strikes 😭



Andy Robertson been carry shoulder injury comot pitch during Scotland v Spain match last night 🤕 pic.twitter.com/RIwMvDNsCF — 𝐋𝐅𝐂𝐈𝐏 (@LFCInPidgin) October 13, 2023

Robertson's injury will be a major setback for both his country and club, who are yet to issue a statement about the player's injury. Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has hinted that Robertson won't feature in their upcoming match against France at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday (Oct. 17).

🚨 PHOTOS: Andy Robertson seems to be in serious pain as he looks to have dislocated his shoulder against Spain. pic.twitter.com/ny02A4HB1Z — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 12, 2023

"We'll have a look and he'll go back to his club now. It always seems to happen when you lose one player in a position. We lose Kieran [Tierney] then Andy picks up a shoulder injury. We'll see how it is and how it settles down. Hopefully, he's good for his club as soon as possible and ready to help us in November," Clarke said after Scotland's 2-0 loss in Spain.

Scotland, who needed a draw in Seville to bag qualification for Euro 2024, will qualify if Norway fail to win at home to Spain on Sunday. If not, Scotland will have two more chances to get the job done themselves next month.

Liverpool are set to host Everton in a Merseyside derby after the international break on Oct. 21 and Robertson looks unlikely to be a part of the match at Anfield. Klopp, who is already dealing with a few injuries at Liverpool, will hope Robertson does not get sidelined for a significant period.

The Scotland skipper has joined Liverpool's injury list comprising Cody Gakpo (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf).

Robertson has started every Premier League game for Liverpool so far this season, while he was an unused substitute in both their wins in their Europa League campaign.

If the 29-year-old defender is ruled out with injury, Liverpool have Kostas Tsimikas as his replacement. The Greek left-back signed a long-term contract extension last month with Liverpool.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the 2023-24 Premier League table, with five wins, two draws and a loss. With 17 points, the Reds are just a point behind third-placed Manchester City, and three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, who beat them 2-1 in a controversy-hit game last month.