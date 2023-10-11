Lionel Messi was spotted scoring an incredible goal during Argentina's training ahead of their World Cup qualifier games in the ongoing international break.

The training session took place on Tuesday as La Albiceleste are gearing up for their upcoming two CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Ahead of Argentina's meeting with Paraguay at home on Oct. 13, a video surfaced on social media, showing Messi scoring a phenomenal goal in training, leaving his own goalkeeper flustered.

Watch Messi's goal here

The video was posted on on X, formerly known as Twitter, by username @M10GOAT:

هدف الأسطورة ليونيل ميسي من تدريبات المُنتخب الأرجنتيني 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/VZkl7oS7aC — Messi World (@M10GOAT) October 10, 2023

Meanwhile, it is still not clear if Messi will start for Argentina against Paraguay at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires. During last month's World Cup qualifiers, Messi scored the only goal in the match against Ecuador before missing his team's 3-0 win over Bolivia in La Paz due to muscle issues. Ever since then, the Argentina captain has not recovered fully.

Messi's lingering issue mainly affected Inter Miami, who were chasing a second trophy after Messi led them to Leagues Cup victory. Inter Miami not only lost the U.S. Open Cup final, but have also been mathematically eliminated from 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) playoff contention, following their recent 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

The 36-year-old forward, who did not start for Inter Miami but later on came off the bench against Cincinnati, failed to fetch an equaliser following the away side's 78th-minute goal.

Messi's injury struggles

Earlier, Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino said that Messi's situation will be assessed on a weekly basis.

"He will surely play before the end of the championship. From today, we will define the situation match by match to see at what point the medical staff tells us that 'he is able to play without taking risks'," added Martino.

Even though Messi was on the field for just 35 minutes against Cincinnati, it was enough for Argentina to name him for their upcoming games. The defending World Cup champions have had a perfect start to the qualifiers, clinching all six available points. But Argentina currently sit second in the qualifying group after two games, trailing Brazil only on goal difference.

After the home game against Paraguay, Argentina are scheduled to face off against Peru in an away fixture on Oct. 18.

Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory last year in Qatar, joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer this summer.

The Argentinian player made a sad revelation about his time from PSG after he won the Qatar World Cup, his first-ever world trophy. Messi played a significant role in Argentina winning the mega tournament last year, scoring seven goals in seven games, including two goals in the final.

After celebrating the World Cup triumph in Argentina, Messi returned to France for the second half of the season with PSG. However, he faced an unsettled final few months at the Parc des Princes as he was also suspended by the club for taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

"I was the only player who had no recognition [from his club] apart from the other 25 players," said Messi in a recent interview.

PSG fans also booed Messi on several occasions just before the player's departure from the club.

The next edition of the World Cup will be jointly hosted by the USA, the country where Messi is currently playing club football, along with Canada and Mexico. Messi, who will be 39 in 2026, hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of playing in the tournament.

Since his arrival at Inter Miami, the talented forward has netted 11 goals and recorded five assists in 13 appearances for his new club in all competitions. He played a crucial role in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup successful campaign, their maiden title.