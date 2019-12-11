Bette Midler is asking Justin Timberlake to apologise to Janet Jackson for exposing her boob on live TV during their Super Bowl Half Time Show in 2004.

The outspoken actress responded to the singer's public apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, after he was photographed holding hands with "Palmer" co-star Alishia Wainwright. Midler did not think it was a big deal that Timberlake said sorry for engaging in PDA while intoxicated. But she thinks it is high time for him to apologise to Janet Jackson for embarrassing her on live TV.

"#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but sez nothing else happened. Who cares? He held another woman's hand, BFD," Midler tweeted, adding "So when is Janet Jackson's boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet."

Midler is referring to Timberlake and Jackson's infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII Half Time Show in 2004 when the latter suffered a major wardrobe malfunction. Their show ended with the "Cry Me A River" singer exposing Jackson's breast on live television after a stunt gone wrong.

Timberlake pulled down Jackson's leather top and the act was supposed to reveal a red-lace bra underneath. However, the lace tore away with the rest of the top and exposed the singer's bare chest on screen.

That incident caused Jackson a lot of embarrassment and worse, she was blacklisted from performing in any Super Bowl Half Time Shows according to ET. As for Timberlake, he received heat and criticism as well, but not as much as Jackson did. He was even invited back to the stage to perform at the Super Bowl LII Half Time show in 2018.

"The point is she was punished (way too much) and he wasn't, he was invited back," a fan commented on Midler's tweet. Another wrote, "Everyone saying she was in on it: the point is that they both knew and yet she was directly punished for it and still is and he wasn't ever. Google it."

Midler's #JusticeforJanet tweet comes after Timberlake penned a public apology to Biel for holding hands and engaging in other PDA acts with Wainwright during a break from filming in New Orleans. He called what he did a "strong lapse in judgement." Recent reports claimed that Biel pushed Timberlake to write the apology out of embarrassment.