An old online petition calling for the removal of Amber Heard from "Aquaman 2" is gaining traction once again after the actress was heard admitting to being physically violent towarsd her then-husband Johnny Depp.

A fan of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor started the petition over a year ago. In it, she called Heard a "known and proven domestic abuser" and thus, she should be removed from "Aquaman 2." The fan implored Warner Bros and DC Entertainment to "do the right thing" and cut the actress from "Aquaman 2" where she plays Mera.

"Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser," the fan wrote on Change.org, adding "Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry."

The petition has since gained a following and is nearing its goal of 200,000 with 191,126 signatures as of writing. The increase comes after #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trended on Twitter following the release of a series of audiotapes that revealed Heard as the perpetrator of physical violence during her marriage with Depp.

In the first recording, which was taken in 2015 during the couple's therapy, Heard admitted to "hitting" Depp and even mocked him for being a "baby" because he leaves whenever their arguments turn violent. She said that she "can't promise" that she "won't get physical like that again."

Daily Mail recently leaked the second audio recording where Heard can be heard taunting Depp by saying that no one would believe him if he calls himself a domestic abuse victim. She suggested that the court would take her side because she is a slender woman compared to the actor.

"The Rum Diary" star filed a defamation case against his ex-wife in 2018 after she violated their truce agreement and wrote an op-ed in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse. Depp alleged that Heard instigated the physical violence and provided several pieces of evidence to contradict her claims.

Despite the details revealed in the audiotapes, Heard continues to fight back. She responded to the tapes and reasoned that just because she fights or talks back does not mean she has not been subjected to domestic abuse. She called Depp's allegations untrue.