The hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp is trending online after a recording reveals that his ex-wife Amber Heard was physically abusive during their marriage.

Depp and Heard have been going at each other with their respective accusations of domestic violence. The "Aquaman" star has long been believed as the victim, but a leaked recording may prove otherwise.

In the audio clip obtained by Daily Mail, the exes can be heard talking about how their arguments often turn into physical altercations with the actress the instigator. Throughout the recording, Heard is cursing while Depp remains calm. In it, fans also learn that Depp would leave the room whenever they argue because he does not want to turn the room into a "crime scene."

The clip seems to support the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's claim that he is the victim of domestic abuse and not Heard. She admits to hitting him, but denies punching him and even chastises the actor for asking for help whenever their arguments turn physical.

Heard also admits that she cannot help but get physical whenever she gets so angry. In the end, she and Depp agree to work on their marriage.

"I have been in recovery circles of many kinds and stories of men receiving abuse are far too common. Johnny Depp is sadly not an isolated case. No matter your gender you deserve to be safe from abuse be it emotional or physical," TV producer Jesse Zook tweeted.

Johnny Depp wasnâ€™t canceled in my book. We all heard the rumors and saw his finger and the pictures from last year and didnâ€™t want to jump to conclusions when all the evidence was to the contrary. But now we have audio to prove what was happening. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/nMC9QzDozZ February 1, 2020

"Same girl, I knew it wasn't true the moment Vanessa came out and said he had his problems but never laid a hand on her. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp I hope Amber loses her career like she tried to do with Johnny," a fan wrote.

False accusations of rape, violence etc. should also be punished. this innocent man lost several jobs, fell into depression, suffered bullying. his life is literally destroyed and all for a fake accusation, meanwhile the accuser walks away free and unbothered. this needs to stop https://t.co/OLd3O6MsQJ February 2, 2020

"I just listened to the two audio files, I'm gobsmacked that a woman would make false claims about ANY kind of abuse. This set us back years and it makes it that much harder to report real assaults and have people believe victims when things like this happen," concert producer Jacklyn Krol commented.

The audio recording was taken consensually in 2015, when the pair tried to work on their marriage with a therapist. Its release comes amid Depp's domestic violence case against Heard.