Justin Bieber made a surprise visit to Kanye West's Sunday Service and even took the mic for an impromptu performance.

At least seven months after he first expressed interest in attending Kanye West's Sunday service, Justin Bieber joined the famed service choir last Sunday to give a performance of "Never Would Have Made It" by Marvin Sapp. The surprise performance was recorded and uploaded on Instagram by Kim Kardashian, who was present with daughter North West for her husband's Sunday service.

In the video Kardashian uploaded on Instagram stories, Bieber is seen standing by the piano in a red sweatshirt with North West and her friend Haidyn by his side. The crowd present for the service applauded as the "Yummy" singer finished the song and got off the stage to embrace Kanye. The singer later posted the videos, without a caption, to his own Instagram page.

Before Beiber's performance, the choir sang Kanye West's "Jesus is King," as well as revamped versions of Roddy Ricch's "The Box" and "Ballin" among others. Kim and Kanye's daughter North was also spotted dancing and singing along with the choir, reports E! News.

Bieber performed at a church for the first time in August 2019, at his regular church in Beverly Hills. At the time, when he was asked if he would ever perform at Kanye's Sunday Service, the pop-star had responded with a "yeah."

Kanye West began leading his Sunday Service Choir at Calabasas in January 2019, and since then, the choir has performed every Sunday at various indoor and outdoor locations as well as at unveiling of West's album "Jesus is King" in September. Previous celebrity attendees at Kanye's service include Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, Chance the Rapper, and members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The 25-year-old pop star meanwhile, is busy with the promotion of his recently-released album "Changes," which he wrote about wife Hailey Bieber. The album debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making it Bieber's seventh album to reach the milestone.