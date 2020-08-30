Justin Bieber has reportedly been complaining about his wife Hailey to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. There are claims that the 26-year-old singer reached out to his former flame, 28, again because they once had a close connection.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in a secret wedding ceremony November 2018. The couple tied the knot in a Christian wedding in September 2019.

Selena Gomez has reportedly expressed her sadness at her ex-boyfriend whining about his wife in chats with her. Justin has reportedly claimed that Hailey was "too obsessed with religion sometimes".

"Selena has kept her distance from Justin but he recently started contacting her again... He loves Hailey dearly but he does complain about her sometimes and Selena says it's sad. He feels she is a little too obsessed with religions sometimes. He basically feels like she has gone too far," a source told The Sun.

Justin and Hailey hosted a huge star-studded bash which was attended by Kylie and her sister Kendal Jenner and many other stars.

Besides, the couplejust bought a $25 million home in the ultra-private Los Angeles gated neighbourhood of Beverly Park. They bought the 11,000 square foot house on huge discounted price considering it was originally listed for $42 million over two years ago.

The mansion comes renovated with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as a spacious backyard overlooking the valley. Justin and Hailey were most likely convinced to buy the house after seeing the kitchen that opens to the family room.

Meanwhile, Justin and Selena had an on and off turbulent romance. They started dating from 2011 and until 2018 when they split for good.

Selena's fans were convinced earlier that some of her songs have been written about her heartache and pain over Justin. When she released her album "Rare," in January, her fans were sure that it was about healing following the hurt in the fallout of her break up from the Canadian singer.