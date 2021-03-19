Justin Bieber is crediting his wife Hailey for saving him when he went through a dark phase last year.

The musician, who released his new album "Justice" on Friday, said in an interview with The Sun: "One of the tracks on the album is called 'Unstable,' and for me it's a really emotional song because I was in a really, really bad place — maybe a year ago."

"Fortunately my wife was just there for me through it all and so the whole message of the song is 'You loved me when I was unstable,'" he added.

The 27-year-old further praised his wife of over two years for "holding him down" and continuing to love him through a "really challenging, hard season" that he had been in. "So the person in the song, that was me," he said.

Meanwhile, Hailey also opened up about her married life with Justin, and tying the knot "insanely young." In a recent conversation with Elle, the 24-year-old admitted: "I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud."

The model explained that it was, however, different for her and Justin. She said: "We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in a quiet courthouse ceremony in September 2018, and repeated their vows in front of family and friends a year later. Hailey recalls about the initial days of their marriage: "In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide. I was like, 'I don't want people so in my business. I feel like everybody's up my a**.' I was like, 'Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?'"

"I remember someone telling me that [turning off the public comments] really lowers your engagement. And I was like, 'I could give a f** about engagement! People are terrorizing me. Engagement, enschagement. I don't care!'" she added.