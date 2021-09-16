Justin Bieber may have accidentally hinted at Hailey Baldwin being pregnant with their first child during a red carpet appearance at the Met Gala on Monday.

The "Peaches" singer was caught on video affectionately putting a hand on his wife's belly. It happened while they were posing for photographs and he was deciding where to put his hand. The move surprised the model who quickly batted his hand away while muttering something to him with a smile on her face. He placed his hand in his pocket instead.

(Video) Hailey and Justin Bieber walk the #MetGala red carpet. pic.twitter.com/o3KzcKFlL9 — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits2) September 14, 2021

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice and they took to social media to wonder if Justin may have subtly confirmed Hailey's pregnancy. One wrote, "I'm not saying that Hailey is pregnant but did Justin just... omg hahhaa."

Another commented, "Hailey Bieber when Justin put his hands on her belly you can tell she said it's gonna look like I'm pregnant LMAOOO."

Meanwhile, others tried to lipread and guessed that the 24-year-old model had told her husband not to make it obvious.

"WHY DID HAILEY SAY 'DON'T MAKE IT SO OBVIOUS' WHEN HE TOUCHED HER?" IS JUSTIN AND HAILEY EXPECTING?" TikTok user Aliyah asked.

However, sources close to the couple told TMZ that Hailey is not pregnant and that it was "just an innocent pose" on Justin's part. Insiders added that their appearance at the Met Gala together was also in celebration of their third wedding anniversary.

This is not the first time that Hailey scolded her husband for sparking pregnancy rumours. She once commented on a post he made about them being "mum and dad" and told him to change it to "Dog Mum and Dad" so people do not misinterpret it.

The model also made it clear in a previous interview that she is not in a hurry to have children. She admitted that she loves kids and wants to have her own too. But she does not see that happening anytime soon.

Hailey and Justin are both open about their love for kids. The singer is also very hands-on with his younger siblings and has often shared photos on social media of him taking care of them. He also once expressed his excitement to do "daddy-daughter dates" but clarified that he is not in a rush to have children of his own.