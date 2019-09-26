Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are set to say their "I do's" in a Christian ceremony this weekend, and they have found the perfect singer to serenade them on their special day.

The couple has reportedly asked Canadian artist Daniel Caesar to do the honours. The R&B star, born Ashton Simmonds from Oshawa, Ontario, is of Barbadian and Jamaican descent. He is the son of a gospel singer.

Caesar released his debut full-length album, "Freudian," in August 2017. It contains some of his best tracks including "Get You," "Best Part" and "We Find Love." "Best Part" hit the number one spot on the R&B charts. The same track also won Caesar a 2019 Grammy Award in the Best R&B Performance category.

The 24-year old singer is famous for his love ballads. Suffice to say, he is a perfect choice to sing at Justin and Hailey's wedding reception. Sources for TMZ said that Caesar is the couple's "favourite singer right now."

Bieber and Baldwin officially got hitched in September 2018, in a New York City courthouse. On Sept. 30, they will make their union official in the eyes of God. Their upcoming wedding ceremony is said to be a religious affair with pastors and church friends among the invited guests aside from close friends and family.

The "Purpose" singer and his model wife have already sent out save the date cards for a venue at South Carolina's Montage Palmetto Bluff. A source said that Justin and Hailey want to keep their wedding "as private as possible."

"They are going over the day-of timeline and who is doing what. Hailey and Justin are figuring out the ceremony and all the small details. They both want to go big and make it a huge celebration of their love," the source told People.

News of Caesar as Justin and Hailey's wedding singer comes following rumours that Ed Sheeran was the chosen one. The "Think Out Loud" hit maker serenaded Scooter Braun and his wife during their wedding in 2014. However, insiders claimed that the English singer will not do an encore for Justin and Hailey's nuptials.