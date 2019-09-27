Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding is three days away! The singer can't seem to choose the perfect tuxedo so he has asked his fans to pick out the best for him.

The "Let Me Love You" singer took to social media and crowdsourced for help choosing his wedding tuxedo. He asked his followers to pick one among the five rather hilarious looking outfits he has narrowed down. He shared three photos first.

"Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three," he wrote on Instagram.

The first choice is a pink suit with a pink bow tie and ruffled undershirt paired with a matching top hat. The second is a rainbow tuxedo and the third, which Hailey chose, is a shirt and shorts ensemble.

Obviously, Bieber was just joking around about his wedding tuxedo but that did not stop him from giving more options. He then shared a second set of photos and gave two more outfits. The fourth is a blue suit with banana prints all over, and the fifth is a white tuxedo with blood-like splatters.

Hailey did not comment on any from the second batch but fans did agree with her on the black shorts and T-shirt ensemble. This seemed like a good suit to wear to their wedding ceremony on the South Carolina coastline.

"3 go classy," one fan wrote, while another said the third looks hot in black and white flip flops. One fan even suggested that Bieber not just pick one and take all three from the first batch.

Regardless of the choices, fans will have to wait and see from wedding photos which outfit Bieber will wear to the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Hailey celebrated her bachelorette party with friends earlier this week in Los Angeles. In keeping with the theme of the party, the model wore a white strapless dress and a "Bieber" necklace. She paired her outfit with a white handbag and a veil.

Kendall Jenner reportedly planned the party with the help of their friends. Hailey shared photos of her bachelorette party on her Instagram.

Justin and Hailey's wedding will take place on Sept. 30 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff. It's going to be a religious affair with pastors and church friends among the guests aside from close friends and family.