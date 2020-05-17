Justin Bieber is regretful of having sex before marriage and wishes he had saved himself for his wife Hailey Bieber. The "Sorry" singer, 26, admitted this while answering questions of fans on Friday. The celebrity couple featured in the new episode of their Facebook Watch series titled, "The Biebers on Watch."

The Canadian popstar regretted the way he lived his life as a bachelor and wished he could change things he did in the past. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were speaking to fans on their Facebook series. When a fan asked him if he wished to change anything from his past Justin was quick to react.

"[There are] probably a lot of things I would change. I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through I probably would've saved myself for marriage," he said.

"I know that sounds crazy. Sex can be kind of confusing when you're being sexually active with anybody," Justin added. He admitted in an interview with Vogue in February, 2019 that he had a "legitimate problem with sex" that lead to celibacy.

The singer's 23-year-old wife Hailey said that she understood her husband's perspective very well, but didn't have the same regrets. "I don't know if I'd say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing," the model said.

After the episode was over, Justin took to Instagram and honoured his wife. "Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You're [sic] humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER," Justin captioned a picture of him kissing Hailey on her forehead.

The singer's mother Pattie Malette commented on his post. "This makes my mama heart so happy! So grateful to God. May He bless and keep your marriage strong and healthy forever, growing in love," she wrote with a heart emoji.