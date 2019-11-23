Justin Bieber hinted at wanting to have babies with his wife Hailey Bieber. He wished his wife on the occasion of her 23rd birthday.

On Friday, Justin Bieber wished his model wife Hailey Bieber and hinted at the idea of expanding their family soon.

"Happy birthday babes!" Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside two sweet snapshots from their romantic wedding in September. The pair tied the knot for the second time in a Christian wedding ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. Bieber and Baldwin first got married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

"You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive... ps you turn me on in every way next season BABIES," Bieber continued in his birthday tribute.

The 25-year-old singer shared a video of the lavish present for his wife. His birthday gift for Hailey was a blinged-out Audemars Piguet watch. "Had to stop by @jadellebh for Hailey's birthday gift flooded AP... ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO," he captioned the video.

"After separate workouts this morning (he went to the dance studio and she took a class) Justin and Hailey are spending her birthday together. A cake and gold colored balloons with her birthday number '23' were delivered to their Beverly Hills house. Justin also took Hailey for a romantic lunch to Nobu in Malibu," a source told speaking to People.

The insider added that the couple enjoyed a "casual celebration." Bieber was more than happy that Hailey had returned from Germany in time for her birthday.

After tying the knot for the first time, the model in a cover story for Vogue in March said that, "marriage is very hard." Later on in October issue of Vogue Australia, she revealed that she and Bieber have "found a rhythm."

"We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love," Hailey shared. She added that the main lesson she learned in the past year is the value of compromise.

Meanwhile, Bieber is also "super excited" about releasing new music. The insider added that the singer is all set to release his new album, his first in over four years since "Purpose".