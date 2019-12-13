Justin Bieber seems quite excited about the new year, and it might be because of some new music he is going to release in 2020.

The singer posted several cryptic tweets in the past week, all about 2020. One of the tweets on December 5 read just "2020," while another on December 9 read "How many days away is #2020?"

In another tweet on December 9, the pop-star asked his followers to name their top 5 songs and added: "asking for a reason. Listen through the list and tell me your favourites." He also added the hashtag #2020 in the tweet.

To top it all on December 11, the 25-year-old uploaded a short video that showed "2020" written on a black background and used the same as his cover picture on Twitter. The tweet posted without any caption has left fans guessing about the future project of the superstar singer, who has been taking time out of the spotlight in recent years.

It has been four years since Bieber released his last album, "Purpose," and it seems like he is now ready to make a comeback to the music industry.

There are speculations that the singer might be asking his fans for their favourite songs so that he can create a setlist for a possible tour. Meanwhile, a source told E! News that the tweets are about a new album that is "pretty much done and will be out soon."

"They are putting on the finishing touches and aiming for early 2020. Justin is very excited to share new music and to get out on the road again. It's been a long time coming and he's feeling very ready," the source said.

The insider further added that some of the upcoming songs of the "Baby" singer are about "his ups and downs" and his "recent struggles with depression."

The "Girlfriend" hitmaker who tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin in a courthouse ceremony in 2018 and for the second time in a lavish Christian ceremony in September this year, had shared with his fans the reason he took a long break from music.

In a detailed post on Instagram in March this year, Justin had written: "I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that."

The source says that Justin's new song will also address how wife Hailey Bieber "helped him through that time."