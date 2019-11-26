Justin Timberlake is back on the set of his new movie "Palmer" in New Orleans, Louisiana, days after he ditched his wedding ring and was spotted holding hands with on-screen love interest Alisha Wainwright.

The American singer was on Monday spotted in a navy blue ensemble on the set of "Palmer," in which he is portraying ex-con Eddie Palmer. Justin Timberlake sported a pair of camel-coloured combat boots and kept a scruffy beard and mustache with long sideburns, probably one of his look for the football-themed drama. He was seen carrying a cup of coffee in one hand as she strutted along a parking lot.

Just last week, the "Friends With Benefits" star was captured holding hands with Alisha Wainwright at the Absinthe House on popular Bourbon Street and leaving the bar with her shortly after midnight. Timberlake perched against a wall on a balcony of the bar as he chatted with the actress and others who appeared to be cast and crew of "Palmer". The duo who are currently shooting as love interests in the flick haven't confirmed the rumours of a romance.

According to eyewitnesses, Timberlake and Wainwright left the bar via a rear exit around 12:30 am. The singer kept a low-profile in a baseball cap, ripped jeans and a zip-up jacket while the actress wore a figure-hugging green dress, reports Mail Online. However, a source claimed to the outlet that the co-stars were "out with a group of people from production (of Palmer movie). There was nothing going on."

Meanwhile, another witness alleged that the on-screen couple was getting cozy on the balcony. The witness told the outlet: "At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg. Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands."

The 38-year-old who has been married to the "7th Heaven" actress Jessica Biel for seven years now, left his wedding ring at home before spending the night with Wainwright in New Orleans. Timberlake and his wife also share a four-year-old son named Silas.