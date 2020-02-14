Justin Timberlake has been sending Jessica Biel sweet messages, leaving her flirty comments on social media, and more, just to regain her trust and fix their marriage.

A source claimed that the "Can't Stop This Feeling" hitmaker is doing everything to make amends for his mistake, after he was caught in a PDA moment with his "Palmer" costar, Alisha Wainwright, in November. The insider told US Weekly that "he's bending over backwards to get Jessica to forgive him and to make sure that he's there for her and Silas," their four-year-old son.

It seems his public apology on Instagram for his "strong lapse in judgement" while he was intoxicated with alcohol was not enough. The 39-year-old singer has been the devoted and sweet husband to Biel in the months after that. Netizens noticed that he has been leaving flirty comments on her Instagram photos. He has reportedly also been showering Biel with "flowers, massages and weekend getaways."

"He's been sending Jessica lots of sweet texts and telling her she's the hottest wife and mom in the world," another source told the publication.

Timberlake even supported Biel at the "The Sinner" Season 3 premiere earlier this month. Eyewitnesses claimed that they seemed happy. They looked like they have moved on from the scandal as they were seen very affectionate towards each other.

The couple has also been spotted out and about in New York enjoying each other's company. They took a walk around their Tribeca apartment neighbourhood, and were even spotted stealing a kiss from each other during their walk.

They also had an intimate dinner at The Big Apple where bystanders claimed they saw Timberlake being attentive to his wife. Reports have it that they have moved past the drama with Wainwright, and are back as a happy couple again.

Following the scandal, Timberlake and Biel have continued with their respective busy schedules. The singer has been busy promoting the new "Trolls" movie and was recently pictured looking glum as he stepped out of Indian restaurant Tamarind of Mayfair on Wednesday. Both Wainwright and Biel have remained mum about the scandal.