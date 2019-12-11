When Justin Timberlake issued a clarification on rumours of his alleged romance with "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright last week, it was his wife Jessica Biel who encouraged him to put out the statement.

The "Limetown" actress reportedly encouraged Justin Timberlake to take accountability of his actions after pictures of him holding hands with on-screen love interest Alisha Wainwright went viral, reports US Weekly quoting a source, further claiming that the 37-year-old felt embarrassed by her husband's action.

"Jessica encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability," the source said, adding that the couple is "still united."

The Grammy-winner on December 4 publicly apologised to Jessica Biel, his wife of seven years, for putting her through the situation after he was spotted holding hands with Wainwright on the balcony of the Absinthe House on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in November, during a party for the cast and crew of "Palmer." The 38-year-old who was not wearing his wedding ring during the incident, adding fuel to the fire, admitted making a "strong lapse in judgement" on account of too much alcohol.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation," the "Friends With Benefits" star wrote.

The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer further said he is "incredibly proud" to be working on "Palmer," in which he is portraying ex-con Eddie Palmer and added he is excited for people to see it.

Alisha Wainwright has not yet publicly addressed the rumours, though her father Jeff Wainwright came forward to defend his daughter and called the speculations "crazy."

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy in 2012, after five years of dating, and share a four-year-old son named Silas.