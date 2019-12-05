Justin Timberlake has finally broken his silence on rumours of a possible romance between him and his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright, almost two weeks after the on-screen couple was seen holding hands at a bar in New Orleans.

The singer-actor has also publicly apologised to Jessica Biel, his wife of seven years, for putting her through the situation. Though the "Friends With Benefits" star denies any wrongdoing with his co-star, he admits making a "strong lapse in judgement" on account of too much alcohol, reports People.

Addressing the apology letter to wife Biel on Instagram on Wednesday night, the 38-year-old wrote: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love."

Confessing that he regrets his behaviour, JustinTimberlake wrote: "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."

The father-of-one added that his behaviour at the bar is not the example he wants to set for his son. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that," he concluded.

The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer said he is "incredibly proud" to be working on "Palmer," in which he is portraying ex-con Eddie Palmer and added he is excited for people to see it.

The actor sparked rumours of trouble in his marriage with the "Limetown" actress after he was captured holding hands with Wainwright on the balcony of the Absinthe House on Bourbon Street in November, during a party for the cast and crew of "Palmer."

Timberlake stepped out for the celebrations without his wedding ring, adding to the talks. However, Biel subdued the rumours when the 37-year-old was all smiles for the cameras when she stepped out wearing her ring just days after the incident.

The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy in 2012, after five years of dating, and share a son, Silas, 4.