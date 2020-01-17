Justin Timberlake continues his attempt to woo his wife by leaving flirty comments on her Instagram posts, following Alisha Wainwright PDA scandal.

The "Limetown" actress posted a throwback picture of herself on Thursday posing in a light green shirt and blue mini-skirt with the caption, "Photographer: Can you try it again but maybe sit like an actual human?

Me: Got it." The Grammy winner then left a flirty message on his wife's post writing, "Nailed it," adding a heart-eyes emoji, reports US Weekly.

The 38-year-old had made the same move in December, leaving loving comments on his wife's photographs, weeks after he was spotted holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake was photographed with his on-screen love interest on the balcony of a bar in New Orleans in November, during a party for the cast and crew of "Palmer." The actor who portrays ex-con Eddie Palmer in the film wasn't wearing his wedding ring, which added to the rumours.

A few weeks after the incident, the "Friends With Benefits" actor had apologised to his wife of seven years in an Instagram post and confessed he "displayed a strong lapse in judgment"

"Let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation," the former 'NSync member had written.

Timberlake and Wainwright finished shooting "Palmer" in December last year. Biel has not yet commented on the controversy.

The parents of one have seemingly put behind the scandal, as they were spotted on an intimate dinner date in Los Angeles just last week. According to The Sun, some onlookers revealed Timberlake was being extra attentive to his wife, rubbing her shoulders and leaning into her. "It seemed like all was forgiven - for sure. Justin seemed to be intently focused on conversation with Jessica," one onlooker said.

The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy in 2012, after five years of dating, and share a four-year-old son named Silas.