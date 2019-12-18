Justin Timberlake is pulling all stops to win wife Jessica Biel back.

Weeks after he was spotted holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright, the actor has been leaving flirty comments on his wife's Instagram posts.

The 38-year-old actress on Monday, posted on Instagram a boomerang of herself sitting on a balance chair and smiling, and captioned it: "Need gift ideas for the yogi in your life?? I thought you might. My @gaiam gift guide is up on @amazon."

Justin Timberlake was quick to grab at the opportunity and commented on her wife's video, leaving two heart emojis and a heart eye emoji.

And this wasn't the only time that the 38-year-old publicly displayed his love for his wife of seven years. When the "Limetown" actress posted a behind-the-scenes photo with a group during a Gaiam photo shoot, on Friday, the "Friends With Benefits" star commented "squad," adding another heart eye emoji.

While some of the fans applauded Timberlake for making an effort to correct his mistakes, others called him 'desperate.' "@justintimberlake oh Justin you know it's gonna take more than just," an Instagram user wrote.

This comes after the Grammy-winner publicly apologised to his wife on Instagram on December 4, for putting her through the situation. Timberlake was spotted holding hands with Alisha Wainwright on the balcony of a bar in New Orleans in November, during a party for the cast and crew of "Palmer."

The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer had written in an Instagram post: "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation."

His on-screen love-interest in "Palmer" also clarified on their pictures and released a statement through her representative: "There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together," reports US Weekly.

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy in 2012, after five years of dating, and share a four-year-old son named Silas.