Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel seem to have put the singer's alleged cheating scandal behind them after they were spotted on an intimate dinner date. The outing took place just days after Alisha Wainwright posted on her Instagram after months of social media silence.

The couple enjoyed each other's company during a dinner date at the posh Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. They reportedly laughed and joked around with each other while sharing food from each other's plates.

An onlooker said that they appeared happy and that "it seemed like all was forgiven." Timberlake was focused on his wife throughout their dinner date.

"Justin seemed to be intently focused on conversation with Jessica. He was extra attentive, rubbing her shoulders and leaning in to her," the onlooker told The Sun. The source added that there "was a couple of times when it seemed the conversation was a bit tense with both looking deep in thought."

However, they both ate off from each other's plates and left the hotel looking happy and comfortable with each other. They left "arm in arm after what looked to be a fun dinner date."

Timberlake and Biel's dinner date comes after Alisha Wainwright took to her Instagram again after months of social media silence. She announced that Season 2 of "Raising Dion" is coming, and also shared a photo of herself dressed for the cold weather.

Wainwright's last post was in November, in the same month when pictures and videos of her holding hands with Timberlake leaked. They were taken when she and the "Can't Stop This Feeling" singer took a break from filming their film, "Palmer," in New Orleans. They were on a balcony drinking with friends and Timberlake clearly looked drunk.

The singer has since publicly apologised to Biel on Instagram for his "lack of judgement" while intoxicated. Meanwhile, Wainwright has continued to remain mum about the incident and Biel has not addressed the cheating allegations.

Biel and Timberlake's dinner date also comes following speculations that she has not yet forgiven her husband. She reportedly still does not trust him and is still suspicious of him whenever he is on the phone for too long.