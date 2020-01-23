Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel seem to be mending fences weeks after Alisha Wainwright scandal. Hollywood star couple's marriage seemed off the track for a while after Timberlake was seen holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Wainwright. Meanwhile, the new reports suggest that Biel and Timberlake are back as a family.

According to Daily Mail photos, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel stepped out for the first time as a a family since the "Mirror" singer's PDA incident with Wainwright,on Tuesday. As they stepped out in New York, they were accompanied by their four-year-old son Silas. While Timberlake was holding their baby boy in his arms, the "Total Recall" actress was seen pushing the stroller.

They were also seen kissing each other before they put their son in the car and said goodbye to a friend. The PDA is said to be proof that their marriage remains unscathed in the wake of Wainwright PDA scandal.

This happens to be their first outing since their marriage was put in question after Timberlake was spotted holding hands with actress Wainwright and looking drunk outside Orleans bar. It is said that the duo was taking time off from shooting their upcoming movie "Palmer." Rumour mill went into overdrive with suggestions that the marriage was off, and the couple might split.

However, Timberlake took to his official Instagram account to set the record straight. He expressed his regret and "strong lapse in judgment." He went on to apologise to his wife and promised on being a better husband and father.

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," Timberlake wrote on his social media account.

A recent Us Weekly report suggests that the couple is in therapy and putting dedicated efforts to work out their relationship. A source told the publication that they believe that therapy will prove "constructive" for their relationship and Timberlake is "trying his hardest to prove himself."