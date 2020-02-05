Justin Timberlake was a proud and loving husband to Jessica Biel during the premiere of "The Sinner" Season 3 at the London Hotel in West Hollywood on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the couple was together at the hotel but Biel posed for photos on the red carpet alone. She was later joined by her co-stars Bill Pullman, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Matt Bomer, and Chris Messina.

The "Can't Stop This Feeling" singer later joined his wife inside the screening, where he beamed with pride when he saw Biel's name appear on the screen as executive producer. He was seen looking adoringly at his wife and even applauded her on her work, telling a cast member that he "can't wait to see more."

Timberlake then joined Biel at the after party where they were inseparable, according to People. They were being affectionate toward each other, with the singer often seen stroking his wife's back. They also held hands while they chatted with the show's cast and crew. They were the picture of a happy couple as they snapped photos with friends and shared affectionate gestures with each other.

The outing comes after they were spotted stealing kisses from each other while on a stroll around their Tribeca neighborhood in New York earlier this month. They were also seen enjoying each other's company during an intimate dinner at the Big Apple.

It also comes after Biel greeted her husband on his 39th birthday with a touching note on Instagram. She shared photos of the happy times they spent together along with the message, "Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much"

The couple has obviously moved on from the recent drama that surrounded their marriage. The "Trolls" actor sparked cheating rumours in November, when pictures and videos leaked of him holding Alisha Wainwright's hand.

The actors star together in "Palmer," and while on a break from filming, they were seen enjoying a drink with friends at a balcony in New Orleans. Wainwright sat down beside Timberlake and touched his thigh. He then reached out to hold her hand. Timberlake has since apologised to Biel, and the couple now seems happy in their marriage.