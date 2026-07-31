Kathryn Krick was filmed at a book signing in Texas, where several followers appeared to collapse, shake and weep as she autographed copies of her new title Ignite Revival, prompting fresh accusations that the Los Angeles-based preacher is running a cult rather than a church.

The footage, posted by her own ministry on social media in July 2026, has intensified scrutiny of Krick's fast-growing influence and reignited a simmering debate over spectacle, might of 'Apostle'.

Krick's rise has been built almost entirely online. The pastor leads Five-Fold Church in Los Angeles, but her real platform is digital; tightly edited clips of dramatic 'exorcisms, healing services and worship events' routinely racking up millions of views.

Admirers describe her an modern-day 'apostle' sent to 'ignite revival' across the world. Critics see choreography, not miracles, and allege that the entire enterprise is designed to funnel attention, authority and donations.

The latest controversy began with what was meant to be a celebratory post. In the Texas bookstore clip, a queue of mostly young adults step forward one by one to meet Krick. As she prays or lightly touches them, several drop to the carpet or begin shaking, while others cry out or speak in tongues.

'How God moved in that bookstore among the people amazed us!' the caption reads. One attendee later described it as 'one of the best days of my life'. To her followers, this is straightforward revival language. To others, including seasoned evangelical commentators, it looks like something closer to 'performance art'.

Bookstore 'Revival' Deepens Concerns Over Kathryn Krick

Prominent Bible teacher Mike Winger, who has previously produced lengthy video critiques of Krick's theology and methods, seized on an earlier incident to frame his concern. In 2024, members of Five-Fold Church were filmed on Krick's birthday linning up on stage to bow before her feet, address her as 'mama' and pour out near-liturgical praise.

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'Thank you for laying down your life so that we may live,' one man tells her in the clip. Krick answers, 'Bless you, my son.' Others speak through tears about how she has changed their lives. Winger calls this 'worshipful love' and warns that the dynamic on display resembles the early stages of a high-control group, not a healthy congregation.

The Texas book signing video, though milder in tone, has been folded into that same narrative by critics who argue that a pattern is emerging: an ever-expanding catalogue of highly emotive encounters in which Krick is the fixed centre of attention.

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey went further, saying she wanted to be 'completely unequivocal' about the risk she believes Krick's followers are taking. 'I think that this is a false ministry. I think it's a dangerous ministry. I don't think it's something that you need to follow,' she told her audience as she played and paused the bookstore clip.

Stuckey laid out three specific red flags. First, Krick's insistence on using the title 'apostle,' which Stuckey argues is historically limited to those who physically saw the risen Lord Jesus and helped found the early church. Second, the repetitive, highly dramatic 'exorcisms' and healings that anchor her services. Third, what Stuckey describes as a transactional approach to giving, where financial donations are publicly tied to guaranteed spiritual blessings.

'My concern is that she may be using charismatic theology, a dynamic personality, the power of social media to spiritually manipulate and emotionally manipulate people into providing her with wealth and power,' Stuckey said. None of those allegations has been tested in court, and there is no independent evidence of wrongdoing.

Kathryn Krick Defends Apostolic Title and 'Layered' Healings

Krick, for her part, has not retreated. In comments to Church Leaders, she defended both her office and her methods, presenting herself as part of a Biblical pattern of leadership rather than an outlier.

'Just as we need living pastors, teachers, and evangelists to equip the body of Christ, we also need living Apostles and Prophets,' she said, arguing that the so‑called 'five‑fold' ministry described in the New Testament is still active and necessary. From her perspective, the title 'apostle' is not self-exaltation but obedience to a divine calling.

She also pushed back against one of the more specific lines of criticism: social media compilations showing her apparently performing deliverance or healing on the same individuals multiple times. To sceptics, that repetition looks rehearsed. To Krick, it is evidence of a longer spiritual process.

'Some people receive deliverance all at once,' she said. 'But others are oppressed by multiple demons, and depending on their readiness to renounce and surrender all, and depending on how God chooses to deliver a person, some receive deliverance in layers, meaning not just at one time of prayer.' That explanation will reassure those who already trust her and confirm the doubts of those who do not.

The bookshop 'revival' relies entirely on subjective testimony and a short, edited clip. The dramatic healings are documented by smartphone video rather than medical records.