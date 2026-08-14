Actress Nicole Kidman has sparked a wave of debate after appearing on the cover of British Vogue's September 2026 issue, with some fans saying the actor looks almost unrecognisable in the heavily stylised shoot.

The 59-year-old star was unveiled as the magazine's latest cover star on 13 August, appearing in a series of fashion-forward photographs featuring dramatic make-up, bleached eyebrows and unconventional styling.

While several celebrities praised the images, some social media users had a very different reaction, with comments questioning whether the photographs had been heavily edited or even generated using artificial intelligence.

Nicole Kidman's New Vogue Look Sparks Confusion

For the cover image, Kidman poses in a doorway wearing wide-legged dark denim and an oversized red-and-blue colour-blocked sweatshirt, both from Stella McCartney.

She also carries a tan Hermès bag while staring directly into the camera. The most striking aspect of the image, however, is her make-up, which features matte skin, a dark smoky eye and almost invisible bleached eyebrows.

The combination gives the actor a dramatically different appearance from the one audiences are accustomed to seeing on screen and at public events. The wider shoot continues the deliberately unconventional aesthetic.

In one photograph, Kidman poses beside a glossy brown car wearing a red silk Dolce & Gabbana dress underneath a grey fur coat. Other images show her in a pastel peach Alberta Ferretti outfit with a feathered neckline while standing on a muted green staircase.

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The shoot was photographed by Venetia Scott and styled by Poppy Kain.

Fans Ask 'Who Is This?'

The dramatic transformation divided opinion online.

Some viewers questioned why Kidman's appearance looked so different, with some saying the photographs appeared overly processed or resembled AI-generated images.

Others simply struggled to recognise the actor from the cover photograph, with the unusual make-up and styling becoming the main talking point surrounding the magazine's social media post. One user on a reddit post about the cover said, 'She isnt....looking like Nicole Kidman.'

However, the reaction was far from universally negative. Actor Kerry Washington praised the shoot by commenting 'GORGEOUS' under British Vogue's Instagram post, while Mariska Hargitay responded with a series of heart and fire emojis. Tracee Ellis Ross also praised the photographs, describing them as 'Epic.'

There is no indication that the photographs were created using AI. The images were all credited to photographer Scott.

Kidman Talks About 'Practical Magic 2'

Beyond the unusual fashion shoot, Kidman's British Vogue cover story also looks ahead to one of her most anticipated upcoming projects. The actor is set to return as Gillian Owens in the long-awaited sequel to Practical Magic, reuniting with Sandra Bullock nearly three decades after the original 1998 film.

The sequel is scheduled for release in September and follows the Owens sisters as they continue their story as members of a family with a long history of magic. Kidman told British Vogue that fans played an important role in bringing the sequel back to life.

'It was the fans,' she said, explaining that audiences had repeatedly asked for another instalment.

The return of Practical Magic has generated considerable interest, with the film's first full-length trailer reportedly attracting more than 20 million YouTube views since its release in June.

For Kidman, the new British Vogue shoot therefore arrives at an interesting point in her career. She is simultaneously embracing an experimental new fashion image while returning to one of her most recognisable roles.

Whether fans see the cover as strikingly editorial or simply too altered, the reaction has ensured that Kidman's latest Vogue appearance is attracting plenty of attention.