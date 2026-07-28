Self-proclaimed apostle Kathryn Krick is facing renewed scrutiny after videos from a Barnes & Noble event in Houston showed attendees shaking, crying and collapsing during what she described as deliverance prayers.

The footage, filmed during Krick's Ignite Revival book signing in May, resurfaced on social media in mid-July, attracting millions of views across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and prompting debate among Christians and non-Christians over the nature of the events.

Krick described the gathering as evidence that 'revival broke out in this bookstore', telling followers that God had 'moved powerfully and touched so many lives.'

The viral clips have reignited longstanding discussions surrounding Krick's ministry, with supporters describing the events as genuine demonstrations of faith and critics questioning both the theology and presentation of her services.

Book Signing Videos Spark Online Debate

According to Krick's social media posts, more than 200 people attended the Houston stop of her US book tour promoting Ignite Revival: Be Set on Fire to Change the World.

Videos shared online show Krick praying over attendees as some begin shaking, crying, falling to the floor or exhibiting other physical reactions while people nearby pray or observe.

Krick has consistently described such reactions as manifestations associated with Christian deliverance ministry, in which believers pray for people they believe are experiencing spiritual oppression.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the cause of the physical reactions shown in the videos or the spiritual claims associated with them.

Ministry Has Drawn Both Support and Criticism

Krick leads Five-Fold Church (5F Church) in Los Angeles and identifies herself as an apostle, a title recognised within some Pentecostal and charismatic Christian traditions but disputed by many other Christian denominations.

Her ministry teaches that practices such as healing, prophecy and deliverance continue in the modern Church and frequently shares videos of services in which worshippers display strong emotional or physical responses during prayer.

According to the church's website, its mission is to promote Christian revival while encouraging believers to experience what it describes as the power of the Holy Spirit through biblical ministry.

Krick first gained widespread online attention in 2021 after regularly posting short-form videos highlighting moments from deliverance services, helping her build an audience of more than half a million Instagram followers.

Critics Question Theology and Presentation

The Houston footage prompted renewed criticism across social media platforms, including Reddit, where some users questioned the authenticity of the events and raised concerns about the ministry's practices.

Some critics alleged that familiar faces frequently appear in Krick's videos or questioned whether vulnerable individuals could be influenced by highly emotional religious environments.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified those claims.

Critics have also challenged public testimonies describing healing from physical or psychological conditions, noting that independently verified medical evidence supporting individual claims has not generally been made public.

Evangelical commentator Allie Beth Stuckey criticised the Houston event, arguing that Krick's ministry places too much emphasis on apostolic authority and dramatic public demonstrations.

Stuckey also questioned aspects of teaching associated with 'seed faith', a practice promoted by some charismatic ministries that links giving with spiritual blessing.

Krick has publicly rejected suggestions that deliverance can be purchased, stating that 'paying money to a person for deliverance as a transaction is unbiblical.' She has also defended the continued role of apostles and prophets within the contemporary Church.

Supporters Say They Experienced Genuine Spiritual Encounters

Supporters of Krick strongly reject accusations that her ministry is staged or deceptive.

Several attendees shared positive accounts of the Houston gathering on social media, describing the event as a meaningful spiritual experience.

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One Facebook user wrote that they had attended Krick's meetings several times and had 'encountered the power of God" on each occasion, describing the minister as "the most humble and pure vessel' they had witnessed.

Many comments posted beneath Krick's videos similarly describe the physical responses seen during prayer as consistent with experiences reported in charismatic Christian worship services around the world.

Supporters argue that the videos document sincere expressions of faith rather than performances intended for social media.

As interest in charismatic Christianity continues to grow online, videos of healing and deliverance services increasingly attract millions of views alongside intense public debate.

For now, the Houston footage remains open to sharply different interpretations. Krick and her followers view the scenes as evidence of genuine spiritual ministry, while critics question the theology, methods and claims surrounding the events. Although testimonies of healing and deliverance continue to feature prominently in her ministry, those claims have not generally been independently verified, ensuring debate over the videos is likely to continue well beyond their viral success.