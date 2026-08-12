Kaia Gerber has revealed that she has experienced 'disordered eating' and felt jealous of her mother Cindy Crawford's body, opening up about the impact of years of scrutiny and comparisons on her relationship with her appearance.

The 24-year-old model and actress made the candid admission in Vogue's September 2026 issue, where she also reflected on Hollywood's latest obsession with extreme thinness and the pressure she has faced after growing up in the public eye.

Gerber said she has been thin for most of her life and was frequently compared with Crawford, one of the world's most recognisable supermodels. She admitted she sometimes wished she had inherited a different body shape from her mother.

Kaia Gerber's Jealousy Over Mum's Body

Gerber said constant comments about her appearance have been difficult, particularly when she has not been ready to discuss her own body.

'I'm so jealous of my mom's body,' she said, adding that she would have liked to have been born with 'boobs and a butt.'

The actress also disclosed: 'I've had disordered eating in my life.'

Gerber criticised the way people comment on celebrities' bodies, arguing that negative remarks can be particularly harmful to someone already struggling with their mental health.

'Negativity has never saved someone's life,' she said.

Her comments highlight the difficulty of navigating body image while being subjected to constant public scrutiny. Gerber was first photographed by fashion photographer Steven Meisel at 13 and began modelling professionally as a teenager.

Cindy Crawford Comparisons Took a Toll

Gerber has spent much of her career being compared with Crawford, who became one of the defining supermodels of the 1980s and 1990s.

Although following her mother into modelling gave Gerber an early path into fashion, the comparisons also became a source of insecurity. She said people have long questioned what was 'wrong' with her because her body differed from Crawford's.

Gerber has not blamed her mother for those feelings. Instead, her comments focus on the wider culture of analysing women's bodies and measuring them against particular ideals.

She has also acknowledged the advantages of her famous family. 'I've only ever been a nepo baby, and I've only ever benefited in my career from it,' Gerber said.

Kaia Gerber Calls Out Hollywood's Thinness Cycle

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Gerber also pointed to what she sees as a recurring cycle in Hollywood, where extremely slim bodies become fashionable before beauty standards shift again.

'We're clearly in one of those cycles right now where people are very, very, very thin,' she said.

According to Page Six, Gerber's comments came amid renewed discussion about Hollywood's 'very, very, very thin' trend and the scrutiny surrounding her own body.

Her remarks arrive as celebrity body image, weight-loss culture and unrealistic beauty standards continue to fuel debate across the entertainment industry.

Kaia Gerber's Career Beyond Modelling

Despite following Crawford into modelling, Gerber has increasingly focused on acting. She stars opposite Homer Gere in Ryan Murphy's adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' The Shards, set in 1981 Los Angeles.

Gere is the son of Richard Gere, while Gerber is the daughter of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. The pair's casting has therefore placed Hollywood's next generation of famous offspring in the spotlight.

Gerber has said she ultimately wants to be recognised for her work rather than her appearance or family connections. 'I wish I could be synonymous with my work,' she said, describing that as 'the ultimate flex.'