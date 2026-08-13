Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turned the Los Angeles premiere of 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' into a rare blended-family red-carpet appearance with three of his children, but the absence of Kardashian's own children drew attention after Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler publicly asked, 'Where are her children?'

The Hulu documentary premiere on 12 August brought Barker together with Kardashian and three of his children: Landon Barker, Alabama Barker and his former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. Kardashian's three older children with former partner Scott Disick were not pictured at the event, prompting Moakler to leave a pointed comment online.

Shanna Moakler's 'Where Are Her Children?' Comment Sparks Debate

According to reports, Moakler responded to a TikTok post about the premiere with the comment, 'Where are her children?' The remark quickly attracted attention because of the complicated history surrounding Barker, Moakler and Kardashian's blended family.

The comment has since prompted discussion among fans, with some questioning why Kardashian's children were not present while Barker's children attended the premiere.

Others pushed back against the criticism, arguing that Kardashian's children are younger and that their absence from a red-carpet event does not necessarily indicate a problem within the family. Neither Kardashian nor Barker has indicated that the children were expected to attend.

A Rare Red-Carpet Appearance for Travis Barker's Family

The premiere was significant because Barker appeared alongside his wife and members of his family for one of his most personal projects.

The documentary, directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer, chronicles Barker's journey from his rise as Blink-182's drummer through the 2008 plane crash that nearly killed him and his subsequent recovery. It also explores his relationship with Kardashian and the role his family has played in his life.

Barker and Kardashian married in 2022 and welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023. Kardashian also shares three older children with Disick, while Barker shares Landon and Alabama with Moakler and has a close relationship with Atiana.

The premiere therefore offered a glimpse of the family dynamic that has developed since Barker and Kardashian began their relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Support on the Red Carpet

Kardashian was a visible part of the premiere. The reality star appeared on the red carpet with Barker in a black ensemble, while Barker wore a black suit. The couple also displayed affection during the event, reinforcing their public image as a close couple.

The documentary explores how their relationship became part of Barker's recovery following years of physical and emotional trauma. The film also addresses experiences the couple faced together, including Kardashian's miscarriage and their eventual journey to welcoming Rocky.

Why the Blended Family Dynamic Is Under Scrutiny

Moakler's comment has renewed interest in the relationships within Barker's blended family. Barker and Moakler were married from 2004 until their divorce, and they share Landon and Alabama.

Atiana, Moakler's daughter from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya, was also raised alongside Barker and has remained connected to him.

Barker's marriage to Kardashian brought another group of children into the family. Kardashian's three children with Disick are also part of the household, alongside Rocky, her son with Barker.

That makes the premiere's guest list noticeable, even though there could be many reasons why some children were not photographed at the event.

The Documentary's Focus On Barker's Survival Story

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'Louder Than Fear' focuses primarily on Barker's survival and transformation.

The film examines the 2008 plane crash, Barker's struggles with addiction and fear of flying, his recovery and the relationships that helped him rebuild his life.

Moakler's comment has added another element of celebrity discussion around the premiere. There is no evidence that Kardashian's children's absence represents a family dispute.

What is confirmed is that Barker attended the premiere with Kardashian and three members of his family, while Moakler's question about the missing children prompted the latest round of online debate.