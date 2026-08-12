Kate Beckinsale has deleted most of her Instagram posts and publicly called out body‑shaming messages after sharing photos that prompted some social‑media users to accuse the 53‑year‑old actress of being 'anorexic' or relying on Ozempic for weight loss.

Best known for her roles in the Underworld films and Pearl Harbor, Beckinsale has said her recent weight loss followed the death of her mother and longer‑term health problems. She described the past year as a difficult period and has linked her appearance to bereavement and medical issues rather than to dieting drugs.

Beckinsale Shares Abusive Messages From Instagram

After wiping many of her recent Instagram posts, Beckinsale used her Stories to share screenshots of some of the comments she had received. Several messages accused her of taking Ozempic to control her weight. Ozempic is a diabetes treatment that has also been used for weight loss.

Other remarks questioned her appearance and speculated about her health. Beckinsale said she had taken several months away from social media following her mother's death and was shocked by the lack of empathy in some of the messages. She said her weight loss was linked to bereavement and criticised the tone of online comments about her body.

A Difficult Period of Grief and Health Problems

Beckinsale has spoken about a series of deaths in her family. Her stepfather, Roy Battersby, died two years ago, and her mother, Judy Loe, died the following year after cancer. Beckinsale has said her mother's death, in particular, had a significant impact on her.

She has also referred to long‑standing health issues. Beckinsale was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) 16 years ago and has described a range of symptoms associated with the condition. She has pointed to MCAS as another factor that may be contributing to her weight loss.

Beckinsale Urges Compassion Over Body Comments

Beckinsale said she became increasingly frustrated with accusations that she was anorexic, taking drugs or living unhealthily. She said the messages contributed to her decision to delete many of her Instagram posts.

She has urged people to be more careful about how they comment on other people's bodies, especially when they do not know what that person is experiencing. She said she was asking for compassion not only for herself but more generally.

The actress has also addressed criticism of her speaking voice, explaining that MCAS flare‑ups can cause severe acid reflux that may affect how she sounds. She posted a video of herself during a flare‑up and apologised to followers after comments about her voice.

Fans Rally in Support After Instagram Clear‑Out

Beckinsale has since left only a small number of posts on her Instagram account, including book recommendations and other literature‑related posts. Her decision to strip back the account has drawn messages of support from many followers.

Speculation about her weight has continued online, but Beckinsale has not said whether she uses Ozempic or whether she has an eating disorder. She has repeated that people should show care when talking about someone's appearance, because they may not know the underlying reasons for changes in weight or health.