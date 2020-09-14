Kaley Cuoco may have ruffled some feathers after she took to social media to urge fans to mirror the precautions she has been taking against COVID-19.

The 34-year old shared an Instagram photo to mark her return to the set of "The Flight Attendant." In the snap, she and co-star Zosia Mamet posed for a selfie with their masks on their chins. The risky move could have caused a stir but the actress assured that they are both in a safe zone.

Cuoco said that they took the photo right before they shot that day's scene "in a very structured quarantined environment." She and Mamet are practically side-by-side in the picture which should have been a cause for concern against social distancing measures.

However, the "Big Bang Theory" star revealed that they both get tested for COVID-19 "every few days." She also advised wearing masks, which is contrary to what users see in the picture. Cuoco added that she and her friend Mamet "take necessary precautions, listen to production rules, wash hands all day long and respect the process together, get to act together."

There were fans who expressed their excitement to see Cuoco on "The Flight Attendant" again. One commented, "So exciting!" and another wrote, "Can't wait to watch."

However, there were also those who pointed out the disparity in the testings done on celebrities versus non-celebrities, specifically on essential workers. One user who works as a nurse expressed her dismay that "nurses won't be tested in weeks."

"It's a shame that actor/actresses are tested every few days but us in the healthcare who work directly with these patients have never been provided tests unless we have symptoms. Then are sent home and paid without own vacation time," another chimed in as quoted by The Blast.

One teacher lamented that if "only teachers were considered essential" they could have access to rapid testing every few days. Another expressed disbelief that "a movie production team can get tested every few days" but frontliners cannot and one more netizen called Cuoco's COVID-19 testing process "unrealistic for normal people." The actress has yet to respond to these concerns.