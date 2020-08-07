'The Big Bang Theory' alum Kaley Cuoco talks about her forthcoming show "The Flight Attendant" and promises fans it's a "great show." The actress opened up about her return to television at the virtual Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday.

Kaley Cuoco, whose 12-year stint on critically acclaimed CBS sitcom came to an end last year, is now starring and executive producing HBO Max's limited series "The Flight Attendant." The show's Episode 6 was being filmed when it had to shut down production due to coronavirus outbreak. However, filming is set to resume at the end of August and fans can expect to watch the show this fall.

During the virtual press tour, the 34-year-old actress revealed that she has been searching for the right book for her next television appearance. She waited for months and was certain she did not want to stray too far from her previous outrageously popular role of Penny.

"I've been looking at books and stuff to maybe produce or different stories that kind of were interesting to me but nothing excited me," Cuoco said during a TCA panel on Wednesday (vis Fox News). "And honestly, I read one little snippet, a line of the book on Amazon – it just was one sentence and I got this weird chill and I called my team and said, 'Hey, I've got to look at the rights for this book.' And I was like, 'Oh yeah, I totally read the book.' I had not read the book, but something had told me to jump on this."

"I said, 'I think this is a great character. I think this could be a really great show," Cuoco continued.

She went on to reveal that she really enjoyed her time on "Big Bang Theory" and she would do it all over again in a heartbeat if she had to.

"I love making people laugh. I've always loved comedy. I love sitcom. I grew up on it," she added. "And obviously, I did that for years on the show and loved it and would do it again in a heartbeat."

The award-winning actress says it's a "great kind of new path," but it isn't "far off the path" that she has previously been on.

Nevertheless, she calls the show "completely new and different" and something she has never done before.

Cuoco's forthcoming show "The Flight Attendant" is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. It tells the story about flight attendant Cassandra Bowden, who wakes up in her hotel room hungover from the night of the party and finds a dead body lying next to her. Since she has absolutely no memory of what happened that night, she tries to piece the night together and figure out if she is the murderer. Michelle Gomez, Michiel Hisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet are the other cast members on the upcoming new show.