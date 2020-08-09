Kanye West appears to be in good spirits as he is spending some family time with his wife Kim Kardashian and their four children in Dominican Republic. The rapper shared a video of him having fun and dancing with his daughter North on Twitter on Friday.

In the video shared on Friday the "Jesus Is King" rapper is seen riding a golf cart with his firstborn North and dancing. Kanye West is dressed in hockey jersey as a song plays in the background. Kim Kardashian who seems to be filming the video can be heard laughing.

The 43-year-old sports bleached hair in the clip. Many Twitter users pointed out that it resembles a lyric from the "Jesus Is King" track "On God." The lines go like this: "I bleached my hair for every time I could've died."

He tries to teach North a new dance move while Kim can be heard laughing. "That's a whole different song," she tells her husband.

The light family moment comes after the father-of-four made headlines for his Twitter rant last month.

The couple along with their children are reportedly in Dominican Republic to work on their marriage as Kanye continues with his US presidential bid.

Earlier this week, People reported that Kanye and Kim "decided to travel together so they can be away in private." The noted that the reality TV star is "exhausted," claiming "between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes, it's been hard for her to think clearly."

A source told The Sun on Friday that Kim "offered to fully support a 2024 run for president if he got help and listened to the political consultants they hired."

She has not been keen with his 2020 presidential bid, but the rapper has continued to move ahead on his own path.

"Kanye seems set on what he calls 'God's plan' - that he becomes president. He's saying it's a higher calling," the source added.