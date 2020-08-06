Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly confined themselves in a fortress on a secluded estate in the Caribbean to work on their marriage after recent struggles.

According to a report in The Sun, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have flown off to the tropical island for a long remote vacation that is "make or break" for their six-year-old marriage. The couple has also been joined by their four children- North (seven), Saint (four), Chicago (two), and Psalm (one).

A source close to Kim told the outlet that the trip isn't a romantic holiday for the celeb couple, but a way to reconnect after the recent events. Kanye West, who announced his decision to run for the United States President on July 4, had created a controversy after discussing their private life at his first campaign rally held in South Carolina.

Days after revealing in his speech that he wanted to abort their first child but Kim decided to keep her, the 43-year-old went on a rant against his wife on Twitter dubbing her and her momager Kris Jenner "white supremacists." He subsequently offered an apology to Kim on Twitter, after which the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star paid a visit to him at his Wyoming ranch.

"Kim and Kanye's trip isn't a romantic holiday. It's more of a chance for them to reconnect away from the chaos of Wyoming, the hangers on who surround Kanye and the audience of their entourage," the source said.

According to the source, Kim wanted to bring her mother Kris Jenner with them on the trip but decided against it as the socialite didn't want her husband to "feel like he was being pressured."

Pastor Richard Preston Wilkerson Jr., who presided over the couple's wedding in Florence, Italy, in 2014 and is a close friend of the "Jesus Is King" rapper, is also expected to join the couple at their hideout to help put the musician at ease amid his struggle with a serious episode of bipolar disorder.

"She's planning to fly Rich Wilkerson Jnr, their pastor who married them, out with his wife - or if Kanye is resistant, to video call him. He's someone Kanye trusts," the insider said.

"He's been a constant in Kim and Kanye's lives and he's a friend of the family. Kim is hoping an intervention will help Kanye," the source added.