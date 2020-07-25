Kim Kardashian is reportedly at the receiving end. Her rapper husband Kanye West is refusing to see her or even take her phone calls.

The reality TV star has reportedly made attempts to talk to Kanye West, but he is not receptive. Sources close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West told TMZ that there has been very little communication between husband and wife since he jetted off for his South Carolina rally last weekend, and zero face time.

Kim meanwhile has tried to fly to their Wyoming ranch twice where he been staying, sources said. The "Jesus Is King" rapper has dismissed her suggestions she fly out to their Wyoming ranch to help him. The reality TV star earlier this month flew out to check on Kanye in the Dominican Republic. But she had to fly back to the children.

The couple started dating from April 2012 and tied the knot later in Fort de Belvedere in Florence, Italy, May 2014. The couple share four children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months.

Kim has been concerned about her husband's behaviour for some time now. It all started at his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina last week. The rapper opened up about having a conversation with his now wife about aborting their firstborn. Kanye even cried during the rally while speaking.

Kanye alleged that Kim along with her mother Kris Jenner has been trying to get a doctor to lock him up after his statements about abortion, in a series of now deleted tweets. He also went on to refer his mother-in-law as "Kris Jong-Un" in his tweets.

As if that was not all, he claimed that he has been trying to divorce Kim after she met Meek Mill over prison reforms, alluding to the fact that Kim was unfaithful with him.

Kim and Meek Mill met at a prison reform summit in 2018 and were pictured deep in conversation over a business lunch at the Waldorf Astoria restaurant in L.A. The duo was joined byphilanthropist Clara Wu Tsaiwhich proves that Kanye's allegations were baseless.

Kim addressed her husband's mental health via Instagram Stories on Wednesday. She acknowledged that Kanye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and it was "incredibly complicated and painful." Supporting her husband, she pleaded people to show empathy and compassion.