Kanye West took to Twitter on Saturday and apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian. Last Sunday, he had his first presidential campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. He shocked everyone in the rally when he claimed that he had a conversation with his wife about aborting their first child North when the latter was pregnant.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," Kanye West tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," he added.

Even after his rally was over, Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner were the subject of a series of tweets by the 43-year-old rapper. On Monday, the father-of-four in a series of now deleted tweets ranted that Kim was attempting to "lock him up."

"Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor," the rapper tweeted. "If I get locked up like Mandela... Ya'll will know why."

In a second rant, Kanye said that he has been trying to divorce his reality TV star wife for the past two years. He accused his mother-in-law Kris Jenner of engaging in "white supremacy."

That's when Kim took to Twitter and opened up about her husband's bipolar diagnosis. She also appealed people to respect their family's privacy as Kanye deals with mental health issues.

TMZ claimed last week that Kanye has not been responding to Kim's calls and even refused to let her into their Wyoming ranch. The "Jesus Is King" rapper's friends like Dave Chappelle, Damon Dash and Justin Bieber have visited him and checked on his well-being.

Bieber visited Kanye on Friday. The rapper posted a picture of the Canadian deep in conversation with music executive Damon Dash along with the caption: "DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus."

Bieber was seen relaxing in a chair while speaking with Dash. He and his wife Hailey have been touring and put pictures of the trip on Instagram.