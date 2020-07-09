Kanye West talked about his battle with COVID-19, and how he believes that the cure for the disease is centred on God.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper revealed that he had COVID-19 in February. He experienced chills and took hot showers to feel better.

"Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it," West said in a phone interview with Forbes, adding that he remembered someone had told him that Drake had the disease too and his response was "Drake can't be sicker than me!"

The 43-year-old record producer and entrepreneur shared his belief that COVID-19 is a punishment from God for man's sins. When asked for his opinion on finding the cure, West simply said "we pray."

"We pray for the freedom. It's all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad," he replied.

The "Jesus Is King" hitmaker then shared his opinion about how vaccines work especially amid the search for a cure and vaccine for COVID-19. He admitted that he is "extremely cautious" and called vaccines the mark of the devil.

"It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed. . . . So when they say the way we're going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast," West said and claimed that vaccines also prevent people from going to heaven.

"They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won't make it to heaven, that there'll be some of us that do not make it," he shared.

West also commented on reports that COVID-19 originated from the wet markets in Wuhan, China. He professed his love for the country and remembered his mum taught English there when he was in fifth grade. He said the Chinese people are not at fault since they are "God's people" too. West shared that China changed his life and gave him a wide perspective.