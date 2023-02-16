Kate Middleton is being accused of copying Meghan Markle after photos emerged of her hugging her old history teacher during a visit to the harbour town of Falmouth.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were headed to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall when she was approached by Jim Embury, who taught her history at St. Andrews prep school in Berkshire.

Videos and photos from the reunion showed the mum-of-three looking delighted to see her old teacher. She even broke royal protocol and hugged him, much to the delight of the crowd who had gathered to see the royal couple.

Embury, according to the Daily Mail, had relocated to Cornwall and now volunteers at the museum. Kate Middleton, upon seeing her old teacher said, "Oh my goodness! My gosh, that's taken me right back!" She reportedly told him that she could just visualise exactly what his classroom looked like and told him, "The things you taught me, I now teach to my children." Following the meeting, Embury told a local paper that the princess "was a fantastic student."

Heartwarming moment Princess of Wales greets old history teacher with a hug and gushes 'I teach the things you taught me to my children'

via https://t.co/1EAkejioZW https://t.co/nji00H0eeU — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) February 9, 2023

However, over at Twitter, royal watchers raised doubts over the authenticity of the teacher's encounter with the Princess of Wales. One claimed it was "staged" and others accused Kate Middleton of copying Meghan Markle.

They cited a clip in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series, which aired on Dec. 8, 2022, that showed the Duchess of Sussex visiting her former primary school in Hollywood, Little Red School House, and reuniting with its former principal Ms. Debbie. The two hugged several times and Meghan Markle even read the letter she wrote to Ms. Debbie when she was 11 years old.

Yikes!! It looks like bones watched this video clip and recreated it. The only difference is that Meghan wrote a beautiful letter to her former Principle Miss Debbie. You don't compete where you don't compare. #PrincessMeghan https://t.co/8PONSyIvEI — Resilient (@KaindeB) February 15, 2023

Others claimed Kate Middleton is drawing inspiration from Meghan Markle for her 2023 rebrand. One commented, "OMG! Kate is so transparent. I almost feel sorry for her-almost." Another wrote, "Meghan is authentic and genuine, Kkkate is not" and a third added, "Kate is fake." "I'm embarrassed for Kate, getting all huggy to copy Meghan," commented another.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. This clip came to my mind when I saw the one with Kate. The cosplaying is becoming too obvious — Vivian Uzo (@Viv_Uz5) February 16, 2023

I keep on saying Kate is nut job !She is sick ,I knew it was staged from the moment I saw the video, I said he was planted — mitchel (@mitchel06961624) February 15, 2023

Seems like it was kinda staged to me. They are just the most boring people on the planet that their aides have to set up "heartwarming" stories like this just to make them seem spontaneous. It's all planned and predictable. — Bonitas Praevalebit (@ms0896010) February 10, 2023

But one royal watcher defended Kate Middleton and called her "genuine." She also hugged the midwife who helped deliver Princess Charlotte when she saw her in the crowd during a public engagement.