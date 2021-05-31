Multiple royal experts have claimed that the British royal family, which is currently going through one of its toughest times due to the death of Prince Philip and its very public feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has found strength in Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote in the Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine that Kate has overcome her shyness and found her feet as the Windsors face their most turbulent period in a generation. Tominey added that Kate's role, both as the wife and mother of future kings (Prince William and Prince George respectively), has never been more pivotal.

"Her skillful handling of royal crises in recent months suggests that she is fast emerging as the jewel in the monarchy's crown," she wrote

Royal biographer Christopher Wilson added that the Duchess of Cambridge, who will become the Queen Consort of England when her husband Prince William ascends to the throne, has handled her transition from a commoner to a senior royal better than her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Wilson explained that Kate is "not over-awed" by her life as a royal, has managed to stay grounded, and makes no attempt to upstage her husband which has made their marriage strong. According to the biographer, a recent example of this was seen when the Duchess acted as a peacemaker between her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, and then stepped aside giving the brothers an opportunity to talk.

"'I didn't see that as being a staged thing. I thought it was entirely spontaneous and clever in making the two brothers talk to each other. It was a deft move that shows the Duchess is not over-awed by all that's going on," Wilson said.

"What Kate has managed to achieve - and I think in a better way than Princess Diana did - is to combine magic with retaining a sense of the ordinary," the royal expert told the outlet, noting that there is no jealousy between William and his wife unlike his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

"Diana went off the scale of stardom and disappeared into the stratosphere. Kate has kept her feet on the ground, coming from this determinedly middle-class family, which has in turn helped to ground William too. Their marriage is strong because of that," he further explained.

Katie Nicholl, who has written a book about William and Kate's royal romance, also expressed similar sentiments and claimed that the mother-of-three has become a "rock" for her husband in the recent months as he deals with the allegations levelled by Harry and Meghan.