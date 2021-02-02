Carole Middleton, mother to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, marked her 66th birthday this weekend. However, the businesswoman could not celebrate it with her children and grandchildren due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The former air hostess took to Instagram on Sunday to mark her special day with a portrait of herself, and revealed that she would be celebrating it with just her husband, Michael Middleton. "If, like me, your birthday falls during the cold, dark days of winter, your loved ones can still make the day full of surprises," she wrote in a post on the account of her celebration company Party Pieces.

The mother-of-three noted that people can still organise mini celebrations at home to mark the special day of their close ones. "It may not be how we imagined we would be celebrating, but a little effort can still lift the spirits and bring some joy," she wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II "preparing a surprise" for Prince William, Kate Middleton's milestone anniversary Read more

Carole, who has been isolating in Berkshire with her husband, further quipped: "This year it's down to my husband to help me mark my day - no pressure!"

The age-defying picture accompanying the post showed Carole reclining over a white table, in a trendy baby blue jumper and a pair of light wash jeans. Her only son, James Middleton, also commented on the post with several love heart emojis.

Carole couldn't see James or her daughters Kate and Pippa on her special day due to coronavirus restrictions. It has been a while since she met her four grandchildren as well. She is grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, whom Kate shares with Prince William, and Arthur Matthews, whom Pippa shares with James Matthews.

Royal commentators recently predicted that instead of the British royal family, it will be Carole and Michael who will spend the most time with Kate and William's children, including Prince George who will be the future King of England. In Channel 5's documentary "When the Middletons Met the Monarchy," which aired on Saturday, expert Tom Quinn said: "I suspect everyone thinks that in terms of the children, the royal family will inevitably have the most influence, but that is entirely wrong."

"It will be the Middletons that have the influence, because the royal family is too formal, it's too stuck in its ways," Quinn explained.

Royal expert Jennie Bond added to this: "I suppose there is a little tension at times between who gets to see the grandkids the most. Kate will always turn to Carole for help, advice guidance, and just get together and romping around with the kids - possibly before she would get together with Camilla and Charles."