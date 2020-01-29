Kate Middleton stepped out for an official engagement on Tuesday morning. The Duchess of Cambridge was in her elements, looking elegant and enthusiastic for the day's task. However, there was one thing missing that drew massive attention from royal observers and followers.

According to People, Kate Middleton ditched her engagement ring for her public engagement at the Evelina London Children's Hospital. There, she participated in a creative workshop by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme aimed at supporting the health of children, wellbeing, and happiness with the help of arts.

As per the report, the royal mother was wearing her gold wedding band, but her sapphire and diamond engagement ring and her diamond eternity band were missing. The engagement ring that originally belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana was gifted to her by husband Prince William.

Time to get creative! The Duchess joined children making sets and characters for their own pop-up theatres! ðŸŽ¨ðŸŽ­ pic.twitter.com/rUFsbNwGsK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2020

Followers and fans of the royal couple are assured that all is well in the lovers' paradise. The royal couple is doing great. The reason why the duchess had to get rid of her luxuriant engagement ring can be attributed to the hospital's policy. As per the official policy of the children's hospital, women visiting the facility are encouraged to wear minimal jewellery. Just like any other visitor or staff member in the hospital, the royal would also have to cleanse her hands thoroughly before entering the wards and treatment area. Therefore, it is advised to keep it minimal.

William and Kate have been married for nine years and it is one of the quintessential accessories that she wears to most of the places since her wedding. However, this is not the first time she left behind her much-treasured accessory. In 2018, while visiting Great Ormond Street Hospital's Mittal Children's Medical Centre she took it off.

Nevertheless, the royal looked elegant in her Dolce and Gabbana outfit, a black and white tweed skirt suit. She matched it with Mappin and Webb accessories and Gianvito Rossi pumps. During her visit, she spent time with the children doing some creative activities such as photography, illustration, and 3D set design.

Kate posed sweetly for a small boy -- a 10-year-old heart patient Luke Wheeler-Waddison. The royal mum was presented with a wreath made from rags by the boy and his four-year-old sister Savannah. She flashed a big smile as she posed with her gift for Luke, who clicked her photograph in a polaroid camera. Kate said that she would place the pink rag wreath in Princess Charlotte's room.