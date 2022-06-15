Kate Middleton is said to be the peacemaker between Prince William and Prince Harry. There have been instances when she reportedly made it possible for them to talk and to make Meghan Markle feel welcome too. However, the Platinum Jubilee allegedly showed that she has had enough of the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not publicly mingle with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the four-day celebrations. They were all present at the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3, but there were no acknowledgments from either end.

According to reports, Prince Harry tried to catch his brother's eye during mass, but Prince William refused to return the favour. Meanwhile, others claimed that Kate Middleton mouthed "wow" when she looked in the couple's direction.

"It seemed clear that Kate had no interest in playing nice with Meghan," a source told Heat magazine.

The insider added, "And sad as it is, William feels the same. The view is that the Sussexes were lucky to receive any type of goodwill after the damage and embarrassment they've caused the monarchy. Neither side looks likely to back down."

Meghan Markle made some serious accusations about Kate Middleton in her Oprah interview in March 2021. She said the duchess made her cry in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2019, but she apologised with a note and flowers. Likewise, she accused a senior royal of being racist for asking about their son Archie's skin colour.

It is said that Prince William really took offense to the allegations. He even told reporters that they are very much not a racist family, but his wife has since remained mum.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle abandoned their royal duties in January 2020. Despite leaving their royal life and insulting the Firm during their Oprah interview, Queen Elizabeth II still very much considers them as family. So much so, that they were even given their own walk down the aisle during the Thanksgiving Service. The couple sat at the opposite end of the cathedral away from Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the working royals.